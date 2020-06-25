Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jun 25, 2020
China urges Japan to faithfully implement "exclusively defense-oriented policy"

(Xinhua)    10:02, June 25, 2020

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- China urges Japan to faithfully implement its "exclusively defense-oriented policy" and stay committed to peaceful development by taking real actions, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.

Spokesman Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a press briefing while commenting on reports of a Japanese national conference on revising the current national security strategy.

"Due to historical reasons, developments in Japan's military security have been closely followed by its Asian neighbors and the international community," Zhao said.

He said some in Japan have long been hyping up so-called "external threats" in order to free itself under various pretexts and achieve some breakthroughs in its military security policies. "However, this intention has been seen through by the world."

"We urge Japan to draw lessons from history, faithfully implement its 'exclusively defense-oriented policy,' and stay committed to peaceful development by taking real actions," Zhao said.

