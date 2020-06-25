Microsoft, Google to invest combined 3 bln USD in Poland

WARSAW, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Tech giants Google and Microsoft will be investing a combined 3 billion U.S. dollars in Poland in the coming years, the head of the Polish Development Fund (PFR) announced on Wednesday.

According to a tweet of Pawel Borys, the head of PFR, the declared investment means that the country will become a "digital hub" for central and eastern Europe.

Google will be building a new data center in Poland worth 2 billion U.S. dollars starting in 2021, business newspaper Puls Biznesu reported on Tuesday.

The company will also train 10,000 staff in the country, while building a cloud team there. Talking to the paper, Google Cloud director Magdalena Dziewguc said that the regional cloud will consist of three cloud regions. "Each of those infrastructures will be independent, technically and in terms of software."

Microsoft publicly announced its one-billion-U.S.-dollar investment at the start of May. It will include a hyper-scale data center, as well as support for further development of digital skills and digital transformations.