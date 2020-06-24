China's Guiyang to hold online marathon race amid epidemic

GUIYANG, China, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Guiyang, capital of Southwest China's Guizhou province, is to stage an online marathon race from June 26 to 28, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Runners can choose to participate in either full or half marathon races, which can be completed over three days, or the mini marathon, which must be done in a single day.

Participants can choose where they complete their runs, such as in a park or on the streets. While running, they have to keep designated applications working, which will monitor and record their time and distance.

After the competition, 300 participants will be picked at random to take part in the city's actual marathon, which is planned to be held either in the second half of this year or in 2021, depending on epidemic control and prevention measures.