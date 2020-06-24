Chinese mainland reports 12 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese health authority said Wednesday that it received reports of 12 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Tuesday, of whom nine were domestically transmitted and three were imported.

Of the domestically transmitted cases, seven were reported in Beijing and two in its neighboring Hebei Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

No deaths related to the disease were reported Tuesday, according to the commission.

As of Tuesday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 83,430, including 368 patients who were still being treated, with 12 in severe condition.

Altogether 78,428 people had been discharged after recovery and 4,634 people had died of the disease, the commission said.

By Tuesday, the Chinese mainland had reported a total of 1,888 imported cases. Of the cases, 1,801 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 87 remained hospitalized, including one in severe condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

The commission said four new suspected cases were reported in Beijing Tuesday, bringing the total suspected cases to 18 in the country.

According to the commission, 7,557 close contacts were still under medical observation after 584 people were discharged from medical observation Tuesday.

Three new asymptomatic cases, including one from abroad, were reported on the mainland Tuesday, it said, adding that one asymptomatic case was re-categorized as a confirmed case.

The commission said 100 asymptomatic cases, including 59 from abroad, were still under medical observation.

By Tuesday, 1,177 confirmed cases including six deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 45 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 446 in Taiwan including seven deaths.

A total of 1,083 patients in the Hong Kong SAR, 45 in the Macao SAR, and 435 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.