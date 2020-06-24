PSG, Toulouse confirm seven players testing positive for COVID-19

PARIS, June 23 (Xinhua) -- Three players from Paris Saint-Germain and four from Toulouse have tested positive for COVID-19, the two French football clubs confirmed on Tuesday.

Neither club disclosed the names of those infected.

PSG said that three players and a member of staff were infected by the virus during the lockdown but are "no longer contagious" after further tests.

"Those concerned had symptoms during confinement when they weren't in contact with each other," PSG said in a statement. "They are no longer contagious and can carry on their training program."

The capital-based powerhouses are to resume training later this week after undergoing "serological tests" on Monday. The season for the Ligue 1 giants has not ended as they still have the French Cup and French League Cup finals to play, which will reportedly be held in late July. In August, Thomas Tuchel and his players will head to Lisbon for the final stages of the UEFA Champions League.

Earlier of the day, Toulouse also said four of their players had tested positive for COVID-19.

The results came after all the club's players and technical and administrative staff were tested on Monday afternoon prior to resuming their collective training.

"The four players have gone into a two-week quarantine and the rest of the players and technical staff will be retested in six days," club doctor Patrick Flamant said in a statement.

The French Professional football league (LFP) announced on April 30 that the country's football leagues would be canceled, with PSG declared Ligue 1 champions and Toulouse relegated to the second division Ligue 2.