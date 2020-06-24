Chinese mainland reports 3 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported three new imported COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,888, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

Of the three imported cases, two were reported in Shanghai and one in Shaanxi Province, the commission said.

Among all the imported cases, 1,801 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 87 remained hospitalized with one in severe condition, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.