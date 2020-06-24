China to strictly check information of travelers leaving Beijing

BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Transport has toughened information checks of travelers leaving Beijing by prohibiting those with abnormal health codes, or without a negative nucleic acid test certificate issued within the past seven days, from entering stations.

The overseas COVID-19 epidemic is still spreading, while regular epidemic prevention and control work is still arduous, Sun Wenjian, spokesperson for the ministry, told a press conference on Tuesday.

The ministry will continue to suspend inter-provincial tourist passenger bus services, as well as taxi and ride-sharing services in and out of Beijing. Passengers will also be barred from entering and leaving the city by taking illegal vehicles, Sun said.

More efforts will be made to strengthen transportation guarantees for production materials and daily necessities in Beijing, Sun added.

He said epidemic prevention and control measures will be strengthened to control imported cases of COVID-19.