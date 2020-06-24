Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jun 24, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

New York Times slams U.S. policy of mass deportations as "public health hazard"

(Xinhua)    08:47, June 24, 2020

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Xinhua) -- The New York Times has criticized the U.S. administration for its policy on mass deportations on the pretext of curbing the spread of COVID-19, describing the move as "a public health hazard."

"That makes it all the more bitterly ironic that the United States, with the largest number of coronavirus cases in the world, is now consciously spreading the pandemic beyond its borders by continuing to deport thousands of immigrants, many infected with the coronavirus, to poor countries ill-equipped to cope with the disease," the newspaper said in an editorial last week.

Noting that the White House has drawn on a federal law on public health in late March to shut the borders to the migrants into the country, the editorial said that mass deportations are "not only cruel but also dangerous to public health abroad and at home."

Seeding and fanning the virus's spread in any country, especially those trapped in poverty and corruption, would only mean prolonging the bitter fight against the coronavirus, the opinion piece explained.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Immigrantion and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said that although it has been testing "aliens in custody and prior to removal" since April 26, it was getting merely some 2,000 tests per month from the Department of Health and Human Service, which is only a "sample" of the population, according to the article.

In parallel, dozens of deportation flights operated by the ICE have continued monthly, with destinations in Brazil, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Nicaragua and El Salvador, the New York Times quoted the Center for Economic and Policy Research, an economic policy think tank based in Washington, as saying.

The United Nations Network on Migration said in mid-May that deportations may put everyone under serious health risks, including "migrants, public officials, health workers, social workers and both host and origin communities," calling on governments to suspend "forced returns" amid the pandemic.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York