O.J. Mayo makes CBA debut as Liaoning lose again in CBA

(Xinhua)    16:29, June 23, 2020

QINGDAO, June 22 (Xinhua) -- Former NBA star O.J. Mayo made his CBA debut but failed to help Liaoning Flying Leopards avoid a two-game losing steak here on Tuesday.

Mayo, the No. 3 overall pick of the 2008 NBA draft, was activated by Liaoning two days before the match. He had 28 points and six rebounds as the former CBA champions narrowly lost to Guangzhou Loong Lions 106-102.

Liaoning's Guo Ailun finished with a game-high 32 points, and Han Dejun had 24 points and 14 rebounds. Marcus Georges-Hunt collected 29 points and 15 rebounds for Guangzhou.

Guangzhou took its biggest lead of the game at 24-8 in the first quarter, but Liaoning bounced back to tie the scores at 46-46 going into half-time.

Mayo's three-pointer gave Liaoning a 91-88 lead midway through the fourth, before Hunt scored seven points in a row to put Guangzhou 99-95 up with 2:23 left in the game.

Chen Yingjun sealed the victory for Guangzhou with a jump shot and 4-for-4 shooting from the free throw line. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)

