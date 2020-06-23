Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jun 23, 2020
Xi orders continued efforts to fight drugs

(Xinhua)    15:10, June 23, 2020

BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for efforts to continue the tough anti-drug stance and the people's battle against drugs in a bid to make new progress in drug control.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the important instruction to a conference held on Tuesday to commend organizations and individuals standing out in the nation's anti-drug work.

The commendation event was held in Beijing via video and teleconference ahead of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, which is observed annually on June 26.

