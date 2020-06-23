Chinese doctors train Cambodian volunteer doctors on echocardiography

PHNOM PENH, June 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese doctors have provided the first online training course on echocardiography to Cambodian volunteer doctors to help them diagnose children with the Congenital Heart Disease (CHD), an organizer said Monday.

Chea Monyrith, manager of the CHD project in Cambodia, said the course was held recently in capital Phnom Penh, with the participation of 10 Cambodian volunteer doctors from various cities and provinces.

"Chinese doctors at the Fuwai Yunnan Cardiovascular Hospital had used online platform Zoom to teach them (Cambodian volunteer doctors) on how to use echocardiography devices," he told Xinhua. "Through the course, I believe that they will be able to screen children for the CHD."

He said the course was part of the China-Cambodia Love Heart Journey program that was launched in January 2018. Under the three-year program, China will provide 150 Cambodian children who have CHD with free surgeries.

He said the CHD project in Cambodia has so far assisted the Chinese medical team to carry out heart checks for more than 100,000 school children in 15 Cambodian cities and provinces for the CHD.