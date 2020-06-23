Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jun 23, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China urges TCM medical institutions to step up COVID-19 prevention, control

(Xinhua)    09:11, June 23, 2020

BEIJING, June 22 (Xinhua) -- China has issued a circular demanding medical institutions specializing in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) further strengthen their COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control measures.

It came after reports of clusters of COVID-19 cases in Beijing and Beijing-linked infections in several other provincial-level regions.

The circular, released by the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, said TCM medical institutions need to ensure they are stocked up on protective supplies and carry out nucleic acid tests on all patients to fever clinics.

TCM medical institutions should further improve their nucleic acid testing capacity and expand the scope of testing. In addition, they are required to strengthen the training of all staff members to improve their emergency rescue and infectious disease containment capabilities.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York