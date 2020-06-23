COVID-19 spreading at "unacceptable rate" in Texas, governor says

HOUSTON, June 22 (Xinhua) -- COVID-19 is spreading at an unacceptable rate in the U.S. state of Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said Monday, while stressing that closing down the state again will be the last option.

"To state the obvious, COVID-19 is now spreading at an unacceptable rate in Texas and it must be corralled," Abbott said at Monday's news conference.

The state's infection rates have gone from 4.5 percent in May to 9 percent now, according to the governor.

"In the last four or five days, hospitalizations have averaged more than 3,200 a day," said the governor, adding that the hospitalization average was just over 1,600 a day in late May.

However, Abbott said "closing down Texas again will always be the last option."

The governor continued urging people to take voluntary measures, including staying at home, washing hands frequently and practicing social distancing.

According to the Texas Health and Human Services, there were 114,881 COVID-19 cases statewide as of Monday, with 2,192 fatalities.