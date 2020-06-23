UN rights body adopts China-sponsored resolution on mutually beneficial cooperation

GENEVA, June 22 (Xinhua) -- The UN Human Rights Council on Monday adopted a China-sponsored resolution, calling upon all countries to uphold multilateralism and work together to promote mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of human rights.

The resolution, titled "Promoting mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of human rights," recognizes the importance of fostering international relations based on mutual respect, fairness, justice and mutually beneficial cooperation, and of building a community of shared future for human beings in which human rights are enjoyed by all.

The resolution also calls upon all States and other stakeholders to undertake constructive and genuine dialogue and cooperation in the field of human rights, based on universality, impartiality, objectivity, indivisibility, non-selectivity, non-politicization, equality and mutual respect, with the aim of promoting mutual understanding, expanding common ground, narrowing differences and strengthening constructive cooperation.

Ambassador Chen Xu, head of the Chinese Mission to UN at Geneva, said while introducing the resolution that the epidemic of the novel coronavirus shows that in the face of global challenges, humanity is actually a community of shared future.

"We must strengthen international cooperation and practise multilateralism in order to overcome all kinds of global challenges and realize the well-being of all people," he said.

This is the second time that the UN rights body adopts a China-sponsored resolution on human rights cooperation. A similar resolution was adopted in 2018.