Muslim religious activities in Xinjiang unhindered by epidemic

URUMQI, June 22 (Xinhua) -- Muslim religious activities in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region remain unaffected by COVID-19, thanks to the region's effective anti-virus measures, said the regional religious affairs bureau.

Religious activities have not been interrupted in the Xinjiang Islamic Institute, and the daily five-time prayer services are held every day. According to the institute, students are required to wear masks and maintain a social distance of over one meter while taking part in the service. Besides, they must undergo temperature screening before entering the service hall.

Hadrejan Abulihamit, a student from Manas county, said they are required to sanitize hands with alcohol before meals and their dormitories are disinfected every day.

Abla Rexit, 75, who used to be an imam at a local mosque in Artux, has chosen to worship at home since the epidemic befell. "I pray every day for my family's health and well-being," he said.

Ruzi Mollak, a farmer in Aksu Prefecture, goes to the mosque near his home every day to make his prayers. He said that the air conditioning makes the mosque cooler than his home.

"Except temperature checks and hand sanitization before entry, everything is as usual," he said.

Mahmut Usman, head of the regional religious affairs bureau, said the regional government has fully implemented epidemic prevention and control measures to ensure safe and orderly religious activities for the public.