Tianjin sees increased sales of imported goods during mid-year shopping spree

(Xinhua)    14:55, June 22, 2020

TIANJIN, June 22 (Xinhua) -- The northern Chinese port city of Tianjin saw the sales value of imported goods rise 12.77 percent year on year via cross-border e-commerce to 459 million yuan (about 64.9 million U.S. dollars) from June 1 to 18, the Tianjin Commission of Commerce said.

During the period, featuring "6.18" online shopping festival, the number of the orders for imported goods reached 2.52 million in the cross-border e-commerce sector in Tianjin, up 2.06 percent over the same period last year.

Cosmetics, health care products and milk powder were the top three best-selling categories, while cleaning and protective goods ranked among the top five for the first time.

In the first five months, the value of imported goods via the cross-border e-commernce in Tianjin reached 1.79 billion yuan, up 9.7 percent over the same period last year.

Local authorities of Tianjin adopted a string of measures to ensure the quality of cross-border e-commerce products and the smooth operation of e-commerce businesses.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

