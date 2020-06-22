Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jun 22, 2020
Shanghai reports 3 new imported COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    12:08, June 22, 2020

SHANGHAI, June 22 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai reported three new imported COVID-19 cases and no increase in locally transmitted cases on Sunday, the municipal health commission said Monday.

The imported cases included one with the U.S. nationality and two Indians. The American departed from the United States on June 18 and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on June 20, showing symptoms during the isolated observation period and was confirmed as a COVID-19 patient.

The two people from India arrived in Shanghai on June 20, and later confirmed as COVID-19 patients after showing symptoms during the isolated observation period.

The patients have been receiving treatment in designated hospitals. A total of 47 close contacts on the flights have been put under quarantine.

As of Sunday, Shanghai had reported a total of 360 confirmed imported cases and 341 locally transmitted cases.

