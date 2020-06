BEIJING, June 21 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese government allocated 106.5 billion yuan (about 15 billion U.S. dollars) for cultural and tourism development in 2019, up 14.7 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

A report released by the ministry shows that the per capita expenditure in those sectors was 76.07 yuan, an increase of 14.3 percent over the previous year.

By the end of last year, more than 5.16 million people were employed in cultural and tourism sectors.