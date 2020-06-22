Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jun 22, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China to launch low-sulfur fuel oil futures from June 22

(Xinhua)    08:21, June 22, 2020

SHANGHAI, June 21 (Xinhua) -- China will begin the trading of the futures of low-sulfur fuel on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange from June 22.

The first day of trading is expected to see a batch of contracts for monthly deliveries from January to June 2021, with a benchmark price of 2,368 yuan (334.9 U.S. dollars) per tonne.

The trading center conducted two drills on the market trading of the futures on June 13 and 21, respectively, which included the daily trading and settlement. The exercises found the overall process smooth and in line with the expectations.

During the trial trading on Sunday, the daily turnover involving 187,874 transactions reached 4.93 billion yuan.

Low-sulfur oil is an important fuel for maritime transport. The launch of the futures will allow overseas investors to access the price signals, manage risks and advance a steady operation of the sector.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York