China reports surge in domestic tourism

China registered a spike in domestic tourism with 6 billion trips in 2019, up 8.4 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Overseas travels from China surged 3.3 percent year on year to 154.6 million in 2019, while overseas tourists paid 145.3 million visits to China last year, an increase of 2.9 percent, said a report released by the ministry.

Last year, the country's tourism industry earned 6.63 trillion yuan (about 935 billion U.S. dollars) in revenue, registering an annual growth of 11.1 percent, according to the report.