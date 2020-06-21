South Korea reported 48 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Sunday local time, raising the total number of infections to 12,421.

The daily caseload fell below 50 after recording 67 in the previous day. Of the new cases, eight were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,435.

Small cluster infections were still found linked to religious gatherings, indoor sports facilities, health product retailer and distribution centers.

No more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 280. The total fatality rate stood at 2.25 percent.

A total of 12 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 10,868. The total recovery rate was 87.5 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 1.17 million people, among whom 1,143,971 tested negative for the virus and 20,071 are being checked.