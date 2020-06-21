Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jun 21, 2020
China's top legislature schedules standing committee session

(Xinhua)    12:18, June 21, 2020

The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, will convene its 20th session from June 28 to 30 in Beijing.

The decision was made during a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee Saturday, which was presided over by Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee.

The meeting suggested that the upcoming session review draft revisions to the Patent Law and the Law on the Protection of Minors as well as the draft export control law.

The session is also expected to deliberate proposals on reviewing the draft Amendment XI to the Criminal Law, a draft revision to the Administrative Penalty Law and the draft data security law.

