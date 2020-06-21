All 120 bridges completed on Lhasa-Nyingchi railway

The construction of a major bridge over the Yarlung Zangbo River in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region concluded Saturday, marking the completion of all 120 bridges in the 435-km railway linking regional capital Lhasa and Nyingchi.

In early April, all the 47 tunnels on the railway were completed.

The 525.1-meter-long bridge at an altitude of 3,350 meters is the world's highest concrete-filled steel tube arch railway bridge.

Notably, 75 percent of the Lhasa-Nyingchi railway is bridges and tunnels, and it has a designed speed of 160 km per hour. It is expected to be completed and put into operation in 2021.