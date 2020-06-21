Medical workers collect a throat swab from a citizen at a nucleic acid testing site in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, June 18, 2020. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Nearly 2.3 million people in Beijing have received nucleic acid tests over the past week as the city strives to contain domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, local authorities said Saturday.

Beijing authorities have set up a total of 2,083 sampling sites in 474 locations across the city, with 7,472 medical staffers taking shifts to conduct tests.

Since June 13, people working in the wholesale market of Xinfadi, to which most newly-emerged cases were related, residents in nearby communities, and people who visited the market have been organized to take nucleic acid tests.

The city has also prioritized the testing for employees of restaurants, grocery stores, wholesale markets and courier and food delivery, according to the municipal government.

Beijing has reported over 200 domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases since June 11.