Beijing reports 22 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    16:05, June 20, 2020

BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported 22 newly confirmed domestically-transmitted COVID-19 cases, four suspected cases and two asymptomatic cases Friday, the municipal health commission said Saturday.

By the end of Friday, Beijing had reported 625 confirmed domestically-transmitted cases, including 411 who had been discharged from hospitals after recovery and nine deaths. There were 17 asymptomatic cases still under medical observation.

So far, 174 imported cases have been reported in Beijing, with one still hospitalized.

