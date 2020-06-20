Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Jun 20, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's Xinjiang creates 195,000 jobs for poverty-stricken households

(Xinhua)    15:57, June 20, 2020

URUMQI, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region created 195,000 jobs for poverty-stricken households from 2018 to April this year, local authorities said on Friday.

A total of 135,000 jobs were created for residents in the deeply impoverished areas of Kashgar and Hotan from 2017 to 2019, according to the information office of the regional government.

Xinjiang has taken a series of measures to help poverty-stricken residents find jobs in their hometowns, or nearby areas in the region, or start businesses of their own over the past years.

Skill trainings and employment guidance services have also been provided to help improve the residents' working capabilities and employment stability. As of the end of 2019, there were 104 human resources markets at or above the county level, and 8,668 labor and social security stations at the primary level. These have provided employment services for more than 20 million local residents.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York