China's Xinjiang creates 195,000 jobs for poverty-stricken households

URUMQI, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region created 195,000 jobs for poverty-stricken households from 2018 to April this year, local authorities said on Friday.

A total of 135,000 jobs were created for residents in the deeply impoverished areas of Kashgar and Hotan from 2017 to 2019, according to the information office of the regional government.

Xinjiang has taken a series of measures to help poverty-stricken residents find jobs in their hometowns, or nearby areas in the region, or start businesses of their own over the past years.

Skill trainings and employment guidance services have also been provided to help improve the residents' working capabilities and employment stability. As of the end of 2019, there were 104 human resources markets at or above the county level, and 8,668 labor and social security stations at the primary level. These have provided employment services for more than 20 million local residents.