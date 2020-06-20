Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Jun 20, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Sri Lankan president thanks China for medical aid in COVID-19 fight

(Xinhua)    13:53, June 20, 2020

COLOMBO, June 19 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has thanked China's government and people for the valuable medical aid sent to Sri Lanka in recent months as the island country fought the COVID-19 pandemic which killed 11 people and infected over 1,800.

Following talks between President Rajapaksa and charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy Hu Wei on Thursday, President Rajapaksa told Xinhua that China was a good friend of Sri Lanka and he appreciated the large number of medical equipment donated by the Chinese government and people.

"I also appreciate the assistance on the economic side provided by China," President Rajapaksa said.

During the discussions, Hu handed over the list of supplies donated by China over the past three months to President Rajapaksa. The Sri Lankan president thanked China for its unstinting support during the past difficult weeks as Sri Lanka battled with the pandemic.

President Rajapaksa reiterated in a statement on his official Twitter account that China and Sri Lanka had shown immense cooperation in supporting each other during the pandemic and will continue to foster relations.

During the talks, a range of other issues were also discussed by the two parties with the main focus being on how best to boost the Colombo Port City Project and to promote the Sri Lankan tea, renowned as the world's best, in China. Topics also included Chinese investments in manufacturing in Sri Lanka and improving financial cooperation between the two countries.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York