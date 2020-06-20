Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Jun 20, 2020
China's Xinjiang lifts millions out of poverty

(Xinhua)    11:11, June 20, 2020

URUMQI, June 19 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 3 million residents were lifted out of poverty in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region from 2014 to 2019, local authorities said on Friday.

A total of 737,000 households, or more than 2.92 million residents, cast off poverty in the region during the period, with the poverty rate decreasing to 1.24 percent from 19.4 percent in 2013, according to the information office of the regional government.

The per capita disposable income for urban and rural residents reached 34,664 yuan (about 4,898 U.S. dollars) and 13,122 yuan respectively in 2019, said Iljan Anagyit, spokesperson of the office.

The remaining poverty-stricken population in the region's rural area will all be lifted out of poverty this year, Iljan Anagyit said.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)

