China-developed Wing Loong UAV capable of serving emergency communication

BEIJING, June 19 (Xinhua) -- The universal platform of the China-developed Wing Loong-1 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) has been tested fit for facilitating space-air-ground emergency communication, according to its developer Friday.

The Wing Loong-1 universal platform has successfully passed a series of tests in an airfield in northwest China, said the state-owned plane maker Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).

The Wing Loong-1 UAV universal platform was loaded with wireless communication base station equipment, and hovered at an altitude of 3 to 5 km across a radius of 3 km during the tests.

It provided prolonged and stable coverage over 50 square km with continuous mobile signals, a record high domestically for air-to-ground coverage from an airborne base station.

The successful tests proved that the Wing Loong-1 universal platform is fully capable of emergency communication and relay functions when loaded with base station and satellite communication (SATCOM) equipment, said the AVIC.

It also showed that the Wing Loong-1 universal platform is capable of providing space-air-ground emergency communication support amid communication interruptions under emergency conditions.

The Wing Loong series UAVs were developed by the AVIC Chengdu Aircraft Design and Research Institute (AVIC CADI). They were designed as high-capacity, medium-altitude and long-endurance unmanned vehicles.

The Wing Loong-1 universal platform, China's first all-composite-material multi-role UAV, was jointly developed by AVIC CADI, AVIC Unmanned Aerial System Corporation and multiple Chinese mobile operators.

This UAV platform can provide space-air-ground communications for periods of 35 working hours per unit. It is capable of providing communication services in severe weather and amid harsh conditions.

It can play an important role in emergency communications when ground-based communication facilities are destroyed by fire, earthquakes, floods or other natural disasters or emergency conditions.

Moreover, it is capable of providing communication services in remote and other special areas, with all-weather communications and data transmission.

The design and development of the platform reflects China's pledge to boost the construction of new infrastructure for high-end aviation technologies. It is expected to help strengthen China's aviation emergency-rescue capability, said AVIC.