China stands for resolving Korean Peninsula issue through dialogue: senior diplomat

BEIJING, June 19 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi reiterated China's position on the Korean Peninsula issue that the Chinese side always stands for denuclearization of the peninsula and solving problems through dialogue and consultation, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Friday.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian cited Yang's remarks at a press conference while responding to media queries about the meeting between Yang and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Yang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, said that advancing political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue conforms with interests of all parties.

Yang said the Chinese side has always insisted on maintaining peace and stability on the peninsula, realising denuclearization of the peninsula, and solving problems through dialogue and consultation. China advocates advancing political settlement of the issue in according with the dual-track approach in a phased and synchronized manner.

The Chinese side hopes the DPRK and the U.S. could meet each other halfway, accommodate each other's legitimate concerns and make concrete efforts to advance political settlement, Yang said.