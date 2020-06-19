Draft law on administrative discipline for government employees gets 3rd reading

BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers started reviewing the draft law on administrative discipline for government employees on Thursday in a move to strengthen supervision over everyone working in the public sector who exercises public power.

The draft law was submitted to the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress for a third reading.

The latest draft further clarifies several illicit actions, such as "forgery and falsification of personal files" and "framing other persons," together with their corresponding punishments.

The new draft also adds that when any supervisory authority or the appointing authority finds in its investigation that any government employee has been falsely accused, charged or framed, thus causing adverse effects, it shall promptly clarify the facts, restore the employee's reputation and eliminate the adverse effects in accordance with the regulations.

If a supervisory organ finds that an administrative disciplinary decision made by itself or a supervisory organ at a lower level is wrong, it shall promptly rectify the matter or order the supervisory organ at a lower level to do so in a timely manner, according to the draft.