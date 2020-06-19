Chinese medical experts return home after aid mission in Palestine

CHONGQING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- A team of 10 medical experts sent by the Chinese government returned to southwest China's Chongqing Municipality Thursday after completing mission of aiding Palestine's efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team, which left Chongqing on June 10, was put together by the National Health Commission with members selected by the municipal health commission of Chongqing from various departments including respiratory and infectious diseases, traditional Chinese medicine, epidemiology, and nursing.

During their stay in Palestine, the Chinese experts visited local hospitals, labs and other medical facilities, held meetings with their Palestinian peers and shared their experience of COVID-19 treatment, prevention and control.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Ishtaye, Health Minister Mai al-Kaila and other government officials appreciated the Chinese experts' aid efforts.