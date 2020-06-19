Commentary: HK national security legislation brings protection, hope

BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) Thursday started its 19th session, during which a draft law on safeguarding national security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) was submitted for review.

The NPC Standing Committee's legislation came in accordance with the Constitution, the Basic Law of the HKSAR, and a decision made by the NPC.

With hostile forces in and outside of Hong Kong colluding with each other in recent years, the absence of relevant legal system and enforcement mechanisms on safeguarding national security in the HKSAR has created major risks for China's national security.

Stability, order, and the rule of law have become the shared aspiration of the majority of Hong Kong residents.

After the decision was adopted by the NPC, certain foreign and overseas forces rushed to make accusations against China, and meddled in Hong Kong affairs even with threats of sanctions. This highlighted the urgency for the NPC Standing Committee to proceed with relevant legislation.

The national security legislation will only target acts and activities that severely undermine national security, and for the overwhelming majority of Hong Kong residents, they need not worry. In fact, people in Hong Kong will be able to live in a safer environment under the protection of the national security laws.

The legitimate rights and freedoms currently enjoyed by Hong Kong residents will not be impaired, as all relevant legislative, law enforcement, and judicial practices will completely follow the legal provisions and procedures.

Freedoms of speech, assembly and procession can be fully protected only in a secure environment.

Foreign-invested enterprises based in Hong Kong, including HSBC, Standard Chartered, and Jardine Matheson, have voiced their support for the legislation, expressing their belief that the legislation will bring stability to Hong Kong in the long term, and provide the foundation for development.

After the restoration of peace and harmony in Hong Kong, the "Pearl of the Orient" will surely enjoy a brighter future.