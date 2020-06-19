Commissioner's office of Chinese foreign ministry in HKSAR urges G7 countries to stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs

HONG KONG, June 18 (Xinhua) -- The Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese foreign ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Thursday refuted a statement of foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) countries and urged G7 countries to reject double standards and stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs.

The statement made unwarranted remarks about the national security legislation for the HKSAR, meddled in Hong Kong affairs, which is China's internal affairs, and violated international law and basic norms governing international relations, a spokesperson of the office said, expressing strong opposition to the statement.

The spokesperson noted that all G7 countries have their own national security legislation enacted by central governments and applied to their entire territories.

It is reasonable and legitimate for the Chinese central government to establish and improve a legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the HKSAR to safeguard national security, the spokesperson said.

The national security legislation for the HKSAR targets only a handful of criminal acts and activities endangering national security, and ensures the majority of Hong Kong residents' security and legitimate rights and freedoms, the spokesperson said.

The more solid the foundation for national security is, the more room "one country, two systems" will enjoy, the spokesperson said, adding that safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests is at the core of "one country, two systems".

No one hopes more for the enduring success of "one country, two systems" than China, and no one cares more about Hong Kong's prosperity and stability and Hong Kong people's well-being and rights than the Chinese government and people, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the central government has and will continue to extensively solicit opinions from across the Hong Kong society in drafting the legislation through multiple channels and means.

The decision to introduce national security legislation in the HKSAR was almost unanimously passed at the national legislature and nearly three million Hong Kong residents signed a petition endorsing it in eight days, which fully shows that the legislation has gained broad support among people in the mainland and Hong Kong, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson emphasized that the Chinese government is firmly committed to safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, to implementing the "one country, two systems" policy, and to opposing any external interference in Hong Kong affairs.