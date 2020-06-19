BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- The Foreign Affairs Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee on Thursday expressed strong indignation over and firm opposition to the signing of the so-called "Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act of 2020" by the United States in disregard of China's solemn representations.

The move by the U.S. side constitutes grave interference in China's internal affairs, and grossly tramples on international law and basic norms guiding international relations, the Foreign Affairs Committee of the CPPCC National Committee said in a statement.

Both China and the United States are victims of terrorism, the statement noted, adding terrorism is the common enemy of humanity and fighting terrorism and curbing the spread of extremism are a shared responsibility of the two countries.

Through efforts including establishing vocational education and training centers in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and fighting terrorism and extremism in accordance with law, the frequent occurrences of terrorist activities have been effectively curbed and people's rights to life, subsistence and development have been guaranteed, it said.

Such achievements have been widely supported by the people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang and have won high recognition from the international community by making significant contributions to the international fight against terrorism, it noted.

The United States has every reason to stand with China to jointly fight terrorism, the statement said.

The statement expressed resolute opposition to the U.S. malicious attacks on China's counterterrorism and deradicalization efforts under the pretext of human rights, as the United States is sending extremely wrong signals to terrorist forces.

At present, Xinjiang is in its best period of prosperity and development, with a harmonious and stable society, continuous economic development and people living and working in contentment, it noted.

While cracking down on violent terrorist crimes, Xinjiang has attached great importance to ensuring that all ethnic groups enjoy the same rights and fulfill the same obligations, guaranteeing the normal religious demands of believers in accordance with law, and respecting the customs of religious believers.

The United States, however, has been conniving with and supporting violent and terrorist forces under the pretext of protecting human rights in an attempt to pressurize the Chinese side, endanger the prosperity and stability in Xinjiang, undermine the ethnic unity in China and contain China's development, it said, adding that these moves are pure miscalculations.

Any external pressure will only bring the Chinese people of all ethnic groups closer together in fighting against terrorism and unswervingly safeguarding the stability in Xinjiang, it said.