BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the People's Congress of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region issued a statement Thursday, strongly condemning and firmly opposing the signing of a bill on Xinjiang by the United States.

The so-called "Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act of 2020" wantonly slandered and groundlessly criticized the human rights situation in Xinjiang as well as its counter-terrorism and deradicalization efforts, noted the statement.

The move severely violated international laws and the basic norms governing international relations, grossly interfered in China's internal affairs, and seriously hurt the feelings of people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang, the statement said.

The so-called act is full of distortions, lies, Cold War mentality and political prejudice, thus exposing the United States' fake democracy and hegemonic nature, the statement said.

Calling the U.S. accusations over Xinjiang "utter nonsense," the statement said Xinjiang's fight against terrorism and extremism in accordance with law is an act of justice recognized by the international community.

Facing the grave and complex situation of frequent terrorist attacks in the past, Xinjiang has been fighting violent and terrorist crimes in accordance with law and addressing the root causes, the statement noted.

As a result, no violent terrorist activities occurred in Xinjiang over the past more than three years as extremism was effectively curbed and social security improved markedly, it said, noting that people of all ethnic groups in the autonomous region have gained a stronger sense of fulfillment, happiness and security.

The so-called U.S. act is in essence using terrorist forces to destroy Xinjiang's stability and development, the statement said.

It also said the continuous development and progress in Xinjiang's human rights cause is obvious to all, as the living standards of people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang have improved over the years.

In 2019, the per capita disposable income for urban and rural residents in Xinjiang reached 34,664 yuan (about 4,889 U.S. dollars) and 13,122 yuan respectively, while 2.92 million people were lifted out of poverty from 2014 to 2019, according to the statement.

The statement also noted that people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang are equal and enjoy the rights to participate in administering state affairs, use their own ethnic spoken and written languages, and inherit their cultural traditions.

Citizens' normal religious activities have been protected and the government has invested in continuously improving the conditions of venues for religious activities, it added.

"Xinjiang-related issues are not about human rights, ethnicity or religion, but about fighting violence, terrorism and separatism," it stressed. "Xinjiang is part of China, and Xinjiang affairs are part of China's internal affairs that brook no external interference."