Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jun 19, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China to deepen int'l education cooperation, opening-up

(Xinhua)    08:52, June 19, 2020

BEIJING, June 19 (Xinhua) -- China plans to deepen international cooperation and further open up on education to nurture more high-level professionals with global perspective, said the Ministry of Education on Thursday.

The cooperation plan will cover higher education, basic education, and vocational training, according to a guideline carried by the ministry's website.

Domestic universities are encouraged to run joint degree programs with global partners, said the guideline. Mutual recognition of academic credits, and diplomas with foreign universities are also encouraged, it added.

In addition, China will reform the review and approval processes at colleges and universities to facilitate global experts, professors, and students to work or study in China, said the guideline.

Meanwhile, more efforts will be made to develop courses and improve Chinese language learning programs to provide quality teaching resources to the rest of the world, said the guideline.

China will also pull its resources to facilitate the realization of the education goals set out in the United Nation's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, according to the guideline. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York