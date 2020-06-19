China to deepen int'l education cooperation, opening-up

BEIJING, June 19 (Xinhua) -- China plans to deepen international cooperation and further open up on education to nurture more high-level professionals with global perspective, said the Ministry of Education on Thursday.

The cooperation plan will cover higher education, basic education, and vocational training, according to a guideline carried by the ministry's website.

Domestic universities are encouraged to run joint degree programs with global partners, said the guideline. Mutual recognition of academic credits, and diplomas with foreign universities are also encouraged, it added.

In addition, China will reform the review and approval processes at colleges and universities to facilitate global experts, professors, and students to work or study in China, said the guideline.

Meanwhile, more efforts will be made to develop courses and improve Chinese language learning programs to provide quality teaching resources to the rest of the world, said the guideline.

China will also pull its resources to facilitate the realization of the education goals set out in the United Nation's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, according to the guideline.