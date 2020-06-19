BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese government and people express strong indignation at and firm opposition to the signing of the so-called "Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act of 2020" by the United States, foreign ministry said Thursday in a statement.

It said this so-called Act deliberately denigrated the human rights conditions in China's Xinjiang, viciously attacked the Chinese government's Xinjiang policy, blatantly violated international law and basic norms governing international relations, and grossly interfered in China's internal affairs.

"Xinjiang-related issues are not issues about human rights, ethnicity or religion at all, but about combating violent terrorism and separatism. Xinjiang once suffered deeply from extremism, violent terrorism and separatism, which jeopardized the safety and property of the people there. Xinjiang has taken a series of measures to combat these activities and prevent their re-occurrence, in an approach of addressing both the symptoms and root causes of the problem. The measures taken are in compliance with Chinese laws. They are also China's concrete steps in implementing the international counter-terrorism and de-radicalization initiatives, including the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy and the Plan of Action to Prevent Violent Extremism," the statement said.

According to the statement, the measures carried out in Xinjiang have effectively curbed the rising and frequent occurrences of violent terrorist activities, safeguarded national unity and security to the greatest extent possible, and protected the fundamental rights of the people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang, including their rights to life, health and development. Over the past three years and more, there has not been a single violent terrorist case in Xinjiang. People of different ethnic groups and religious beliefs in Xinjiang live together as equals, enjoy unity and harmony, and lead a peaceful and stable life. China's policy in Xinjiang has been positively recognized across the international community.

It said terrorism and extremism were common enemies of human society. Countries' efforts in fighting terrorism and extremism should not be judged by different yardsticks, still less deliberately distorted in violation of international justice and human conscience. The so-called Act of the U.S. side, by disregarding facts and distorting truth, sought to stigmatize Xinjiang's measures against terrorism, separatism and radicalization, and applied double standards on counter-terrorism. The Act further revealed the ill intention of the U.S. side to undermine China's sovereignty and security, sow discord among the ethnic groups in China, harm Xinjiang's prosperity and stability, and contain China's development.

"We hereby warn the U.S. side that Xinjiang affairs are purely China's internal affairs that allow no foreign interference. The Chinese government and people are resolute in safeguarding China's sovereignty, security and development interests. Once again, we urge the U.S. side to immediately redress the mistake, and stop using this Xinjiang-related Act to harm China's interests and interfere in China's internal affairs. Otherwise, China will respond resolutely, and the United States must bear all the consequences arising therefrom," the statement said.