BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- China and Africa have enhanced solidarity and strengthened friendship and mutual trust in the face of COVID-19, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday.

Xi made the remarks in his keynote speech at the Extraordinary China-Africa Summit on Solidarity against COVID-19 held via video link.

Facing COVID-19, China and Africa have withstood the test of a severe challenge, and have offered mutual support and fought shoulder to shoulder with each other, said Xi.