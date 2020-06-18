Chinese, African leaders mourn lives lost to COVID-19

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Following Chinese President Xi Jinping's suggestion, Chinese and African leaders attending an extraordinary summit on COVID-19 response Wednesday observed a moment of silence for those who passed away due to the pandemic and expressed condolences to their families.

The Extraordinary China-Africa Summit on Solidarity against COVID-19, held via video link, was chaired by Xi and attended by leaders of African countries, including members of the African Union Assembly of Heads of State and Government and rotating chairs of major African sub-regional organizations, and the chairperson of the African Union Commission.

The secretary-general of the United Nations and the director-general of the World Health Organization also attended the meeting as special guests.