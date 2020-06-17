China launches crackdown on online copyright infringement

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities launched a nationwide campaign to crack down on online copyright infringement and piracy.

The crackdown, which will run from June to October 2020, was initiated by the National Copyright Administration in collaboration with several other ministries.

During the campaign, law enforcement departments will target copyright infringement of audio-visual works, including films, short videos, and those transmitted through streaming media, said a statement released by the authorities.

E-commerce platforms will also be under scrutiny in the special operation, said the statement, noting harsh measures will be taken to curb online sales of pirated books, audio-visual products and electronic publications, among others.

Regulators will also focus on fighting copyright infringement on social networking platforms, and in the field of online education and training.

The crackdown is the 16th national campaign targeting online copyright infringement since 2005.