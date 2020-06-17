Digital platform for major services trade fair operational

BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- China's e-commerce giant JD.com announced on Tuesday the operation of the offical website of the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS).

Also operational are the app, registration system and customer service system of the fair, for which JD.com will provide technical support.

CIFTIS, a major platform for the services trade in the country, will be held in early September in Beijing. The event is expected to see 116 forums and business negotiations in different services trade sectors, according to earlier reports.

Due to the global pandemic situation, this year the CIFTIS has prepared both online and offline events.