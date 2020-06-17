China pledges continous support for Ecuador in COVID-19 fight

BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to firmly support Ecuador in the battle against COVID-19, do its best to provide necessary assistance and explore cooperation in areas such as vaccine and drug research and production, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a phone conversation with Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno on Tuesday.

Noting that the COVID-19 epidemic is spreading in Ecuador, Xi offered sincere sympathies on behalf of the Chinese government and people.

Xi stressed that at the most demanding stage of China's fight against COVID-19, the Ecuadorian government provided timely anti-epidemic supplies to China.

After the epidemic broke out in Ecuador, the Chinese government, local authorities, enterprises and civil organizations quickly reached out to help Ecuador, which illustrated the two countries' friendly tradition of helping and supporting each other, Xi said.

Xi said he believes that under the leadership of President Moreno, Ecuador will prevail over the epidemic at an early date, and get back to the track of sound development.

Xi said he hopes the Ecuadorian side will continue to protect Chinese companies and citizens who work and study in the South American country.

He pointed out that as the pandemic is still spreading in the world, only with solidarity and cooperation can all countries finally win the battle against the disease.

China is willing to continue cooperation with other countries to fight the disease and jointly promote the building of a community of common health for mankind, Xi said.

China firmly supports enhancing macro policy coordination among countries to stabilize the global economy and improve global governance, he said.

Xi stressed that many important consensuses were reached during President Moreno's successful state visit to China in 2018.

With joint efforts, the two countries have achieved fruitful results in their pragmatic cooperation in various fields, Xi added.

China attaches importance to developing its relations with Ecuador and is willing to communicate actively with the Ecuadorian side to overcome difficulties brought by the epidemic so as to resume and advance their pragmatic cooperation, promote their comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level after the epidemic and better benefit the two peoples, Xi said.

For his part, Moreno said that the Chinese government and people provided valuable assistance and support to Ecuador in combating COVID-19, which greatly contributed to his country's response to the pandemic.

Noting that China is Ecuador's important comprehensive strategic partner, Moreno said the bilateral cooperation is based on friendship and mutual benefits.

He said that Ecuador hopes to learn from China's successful experience in fighting the disease and strengthen cooperation with China to help his country overcome difficulties, prevail over the epidemic, and revitalize its economic development.

Moreno said he is willing to keep close contact with Xi and jointly promote the development of the Ecuador-China relationship.