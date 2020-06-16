Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jun 16, 2020
DPRK appears to have blown up inter-Korean liaison office in border industrial complex: media

(Xinhua)    15:06, June 16, 2020

SEOUL, June 16 (Xinhua) -- An explosion was heard from the region of the inter-Korean factory park in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)'s border town of Kaesong, multiple South Korean media reported on Tuesday citing an unnamed military source.

The military source was quoted as saying that the DPRK appeared to have blown up the inter-Korean liaison office in the Kaesong Industrial Complex region.

The source told local media that the explosion was heard and smoke was seen rising up from Kaesong on Tuesday afternoon.

An official at the South Korean defense ministry told Xinhua over phone that the ministry had nothing to confirm over the issue.

