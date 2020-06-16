UN rights body to hold urgent debate on racism, police brutality

GENEVA, June 15 (Xinhua) -- The UN Human Rights Council on Monday decided to hold an urgent debate on "current racially inspired human rights violations" Wednesday during its resumed 43rd session.

The UN rights body said in a statement that the debate will focus on "the current racially inspired human rights violations, systemic racism, police brutality and the violence against peaceful protests," following a request made by Burkina Faso on behalf of the African Group.

In a letter to the UN rights body, Burkina Faso said that the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis of the United States "did not amount to an isolated incident" and it would be inconceivable that the Council would not be seized of the matter.

Floyd, an African-American man, died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes on May 25. His death has triggered protests against racism and police brutality across the globe.

The UN Human Rights Council on Monday morning resumed its 43rd session, which was suspended on March 13 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.