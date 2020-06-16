China willing to share experience in nuclear energy with IAEA member states: delegate

VIENNA, June 15 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to share its experience in developing nuclear energy with other member states of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), particularly developing countries, said a Chinese delegate at an IAEA Board of Governors meeting on Monday.

China has received 25 overseas students from 14 member states in Africa, Asia and Latin America for master's and doctoral studies under its Atomic Energy Scholarship since its launch two years ago, as a significant contribution to nurturing nuclear professionals in developing countries, said Zhang Kejian, director of China Atomic Energy Authority at the online meeting.

He announced that China will offer 10 opportunities each year for master's studies under the IAEA Marie Sklodowska-Curie Fellowship Program, which welcomes female candidates devoted to nuclear science and technology.

The COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a heavy blow to energy production and consumption in all countries, said Zhang, proposing that the IAEA bring together relevant member states to evaluate the role of nuclear energy in addressing the pandemic, for which China is ready to share its experiences.

He said that the application of nuclear technology has proved its merits in China's efforts to combat the coronavirus, noting that the irradiation technology, for example, has effectively relieved the shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE).