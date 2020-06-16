Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jun 16, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China cracks 5,290 cases involving food, medicine, environment crimes

(Xinhua)    09:05, June 16, 2020

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese police arrested more than 8,200 suspects in 5,290 criminal cases related to food, drugs and the environment in the second half of May.

The cases, uncovered since a nationwide campaign against such crimes was launched on May 12, involved more than 3 billion yuan (about 423 million U.S. dollars), the Ministry of Public Security said Monday.

The ministry called on public security organs across the country to focus on cracking major cases and busting criminal networks and dens.

Around 39,000 such cases were solved during the 2019 version of the campaign, the ministry said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York