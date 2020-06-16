China cracks 5,290 cases involving food, medicine, environment crimes

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese police arrested more than 8,200 suspects in 5,290 criminal cases related to food, drugs and the environment in the second half of May.

The cases, uncovered since a nationwide campaign against such crimes was launched on May 12, involved more than 3 billion yuan (about 423 million U.S. dollars), the Ministry of Public Security said Monday.

The ministry called on public security organs across the country to focus on cracking major cases and busting criminal networks and dens.

Around 39,000 such cases were solved during the 2019 version of the campaign, the ministry said.