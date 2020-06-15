0.08% of coronavirus cases in the UK came directly from China: study

Screenshot from virological.com

With COVID-19 continuing to sweep the world, many people have assumed the virus came from China.

But a new study in the UK implies otherwise.

The COVID-19 Genomics UK Consortium (COG-UK), an organization offering coronavirus genome sequencing for NHS and the UK government, published their analysis of the virus' spread in the UK on virological.com, claiming that only 0.08 percent of infections came from China.

On the contrary, Spain, France and Italy were the main sources.

The study has not been peer-reviewed and should not be treated as conclusive.

It also said the virus didn't come to the UK through a single path. Instead it invaded the country from at least 1,356 paths from late February to late March.

The study analyzed more than 20,000 virus genome samples from the confirmed COVID-19 patients in the UK.