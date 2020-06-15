Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jun 15, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Officials sacked over misconduct during COVID-19 control in Beijing

(Xinhua)    14:53, June 15, 2020

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- Two officials in Beijing have been sacked after the city recently reported dozens of domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, the municipal authorities said Monday.

Zhou Yuqing, deputy head of the Fengtai district government, and Wang Hua, Party secretary of Huaxiang Township in Fengtai, were removed from their posts for misconduct in office during epidemic prevention and control.

Local authorities also ordered the removal of Zhang Yuelin from the post of general manager of the Xinfadi wholesale market of fruits, vegetables and meat in Fengtai, which most of the new confirmed cases were related to.

Beijing reported 36 new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases and six new asymptomatic cases on Sunday, according to the municipal health commission. Enditem

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York