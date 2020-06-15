Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jun 15, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's job market remains generally stable in May

(Xinhua)    11:25, June 15, 2020

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- China's job market remained generally stable in May, with the surveyed unemployment rate in urban areas standing at 5.9 percent, official data showed Monday.

The figure went down 0.1 percentage points from the previous month, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

A total of 4.6 million new urban jobs were created in the first five months of 2020, down 1.37 million compared with the same period of last year.

The surveyed unemployment rate among those aged between 25 and 59, the majority of the labor market, stood at 5.4 percent in May, down 0.1 percentage points from April.

Meanwhile, the surveyed rate in 31 major cities was 5.9 percent last month, up 0.1 percentage points from April, according to the NBS.

The surveyed urban unemployment rate is calculated based on the number of unemployed people who have participated in the employment survey in urban areas, including migrant workers in cities.

China will give priority to stabilizing employment and ensuring living standards this year, aiming to add over 9 million new urban jobs and keep the surveyed urban unemployment rate at around 6 percent, according to the government work report.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York